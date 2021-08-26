DNR: WV diseased bird numbers declining

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An investigation into diseased birds in West Virginia has concluded that the number of affected birds continued to decline last month.

Reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes, with a crusty discharge and neurological and behavioral abnormalities was received to wildlife managers in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), the results has resulted in the agency lifting its recommendation to not feed birds in the area

The agency says that feeling birds is fine as long as bird feeders are cleaned weekly with soapy water and disinfected with a 10 percent bleach solution.

Most reports of the disease in West Virginia came from counties in the eastern panhandle.

The WVDNR says if you encounter sick or dead birds with swollen eyes with a crusty discharge and neurological and behavior abnormalities, to contact the WVDNR district office in your area.