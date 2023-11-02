CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a connection between West Virginia and Belgium. Do you know what it is?

According to a study by SmartAsset, West Virginia and Belgium’s cost of living is most similar. The study says Belgium is similar to states with more affordable states.

The basic cost for a person with no children in Belgium is $2,292. In West Virginia, the basic cost is $2,313, according to SmartAsset

Other states similar to Belgium include Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Here are all the other states and their European country counterpart: