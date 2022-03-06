CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston mother is turning her sorrow into service, while honoring the life of her twenty-one year old son, who died from covid. “I think its only imperative that I take the baton and I continue to run his race,” said Lakeisha Barron Brown.

Jon O’Mari Brown was a father, an athlete and an advocate in his community. “Last summer when we first started COVID-19 in 2020, he started the Jungle there on the West Side. And the Jungle allowed those to come out and have something to do. It was a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. He did it during a time where people had lost hope or were depressed because we were faced with a new life, something we never faced before,” said Barron Brown.

But months later Jon lost his own battle with COVID-19, in addition to fighting kidney disease. Now, his mother is trying to use her son’s life as a message to others. Barron Brown says, “One of the things that he unfortunately did not do was get vaccinated. Being that he had an underlying health condition. Per statistics, unfortunately I believe that is why he could not fight covid when he got it. So my mission and my goal is to continue to educate the public on the importance of getting vaccinated.”

Her new foundation ‘job well done’ the j-o-b symbolizing Jon’s initials, has held numerous covid vaccine and testing sites, in addition to food drives. The latest event, was a documentary made about his life & the harsh realities of the pandemic. “It doesn’t matter your race, your gender, your socio economic standpoint. Covid does not discriminate,” said Barron Brown.

And those who knew Jon say, we can all learn from him. “We can always think community first. And that’s just a good starting point and he wanted to bring everybody together. So I think that will be his lasting legacy for our city,” said Hollis Lewis, a family friend.