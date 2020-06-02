Doddridge County man charged after Facebook post admitting he loves 10-year-old girl

WEST UNION, WV (WBOY) — Deputies charged a West Union man with soliciting a minor after the man said he loved a 10-year-old girl, “as more than a friend.”

James Moore, 27, of West Union has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 23, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to a Facebook post where Moore said he loved the minor and detailed incidents where he had spent time with her.

James Moore

Two days after being alerted to the post, deputies spoke with the minor, who told them she had been talking with Moore for a few months.

In Moore’s phone messages to the minor, deputies say they found messages including one conversation where Moore stated “But after this I can’t be buy you s***, because it’d make me a f***ing pedo.”

According to the criminal complaint, deputies also found a video on showing the minor in a state of undress laying on a bed and “doing crafts.” Moore would “zoom the camera” during the recording.

While speaking to the suspect, deputies say Moore said he had stayed overnight at the minor’s home several times and sometimes he slept in the same room.

During the conversation, Moore admitted he “began to fall in love with (the minor) even though it was ‘f***ed up,'” according to the complaint.

Moore continued by stating the before mentioned video was a TikTok video the minor wanted to make, deputies say, and at the end of the video, Moore can clearly be heard saying “bad a**.”

According to the complaint, deputies then found a text on Moore’s phone to the minor stating he “likes (the minor) more than a friend,” according to the complaint.

