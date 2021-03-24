DOH says it has poured nearly $1 million into WV’s potholes this spring

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February, according to a news release.

This year, DOH crews are using a “mill and fill” technique, rather than “throw and go” method, to fill the potholes.

Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.

This spring, patching totals so far include:

District 1 Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties Total tons: 1,301.59 Man hours: 5,616 Total cost: $316,143



District 2 Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties Total tons: 955.15 Man hours: 4,981.25 Total cost: $263,264



District 4 Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties Total tons: 451.18 Man hours: 2,685 Total cost: $127,684



District 7 Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties Total tons: 258.09 Man hours: 847 Total cost: $49,070



District 8 Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties Total tons: 149.95 Man hours: 804.50 Total cost: $42,682



District 9 Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties Total tons: 441.50 Man hours: 2,301.50 Total cost: $137,257



District 10 McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties Total tons: 211.80 Man hours: 949.50 Total cost: $52,147

