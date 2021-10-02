Dominion Energy employees help to beautify Veterans Nursing Facility

CLARKSBURG, WV – Dominion Energy had 25 employees in action on Friday, Oct. 1, to benefit the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility.

It was part of the company’s “Employees in Action” events, which sends out employees, on a voluntary basis, to do community and service projects. In this case, an employee group called WV Veterans Employee Resource Group decided to go to the Veterans Nursing Facility and help to beautify the grounds.

Employees planting a flowerbed in front of the nursing facility

“Dominion has come to donate some items to help beautify our different areas on the property,” West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility Administrator Sherri Reed said. “And so, we have a lot of flowers and plants going in today and some painting in the back. And, they’ve done a lot of weed eating and just beautification of the grounds.”

All in all, the 25 employees worked on the following:

Cleanup 4 flower bed areas

Unload and spread mulch (and some potting soil)

Plant multiple flowers

Trim overgrown shrubs, bushes, trees

Hang new bird houses and fill

Place yard decor

Paint 4 railings

May replace boards on bench(es)

Employees started at 9 a.m. and carried on with their work until 3 p.m.

Employees hard at work on Friday

“We’re really excited that we had all these people from Dominion that came to give their time to do this for the veterans here at the nursing facility,” Reed said. “I think the veterans are very grateful and I know that I am as the administrator. It has been a really fun day to get to know these folks from Dominion and get to be involved with what they’re doing.”

Everything the employees did, Reed said, will benefit the residents of the nursing facility.

She said residents love to spend time outdoors, so Dominion’s efforts will directly benefit their quality of life.

“It’ll benefit greatly,” Reed said. “Our residents love to come outside when the weather is nice and we have some rabbits around in the lot that are very tame. And they come out to feed those, and we also have a lot of ducks that wander up this way. And then, the flowers and the plants are just, you know, they brighten up everything. They are nice colors and the residents really like to be outside and see those things.”

Employees working to beautify the grounds

Reed said this was the first time the nursing facility has worked with Dominion and she could not be happier with employee’s efforts.

In fact, the two parties enjoyed working together so much that the plan is to turn a one-time thing into a regular occurrence.

“We’re very happy to say that they have agreed to come back throughout the year and do some other projects, so we’re really excited about that,” Reed said.

She reiterated her gratitude towards all the employees who volunteered to help make the lives of veterans better.

“We would just like to really thank Dominion for everything that they’re doing,” Reed said. “We really greatly appreciate them being here and we look forward to working with them again.”

Flowers Dominion employees planted

According to Dominion Energy, the WV Veterans Employee Resource Group is just one of many resource groups within the company. There are others focusing on groups like African Americans, LGBTQ+, Latinos, Pacific Islanders and so much more.

They all bring people together with common interests or connections and allows them to connect with each other. Once they have connected, they do their best to help others both within and outside of the company.