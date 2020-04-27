Dominion Energy West Virginia earns national recognition for Excellence in Safety

Clarksburg, WV (WOWK) – Dominion Energy announces seven of the company’s gas businesses have received the American Gas Association’s highest awards for safety performance in 2019, including its West Virginia location.

Dominion Energy West Virginia, Dominion Energy Ohio, Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc., and Dominion Energy Utah-Wyoming-Idaho were all recognized by the association.

Dominion Energy West Virginia’s (DEWV) 200 employees received top honors in the medium or large distribution category, achieving the lowest rate of employees with days away, restricted, or transferred (DART) due to injury. In the large transmission category, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc.’s (DETI) 1,300 employees, who operate in six states across the region, received awards for the lowest DART rate in 2019, according to the company.

Matt Lamb, Dominion Energy’s Vice President of Eastern Pipeline Operations, credits DETI’s safety performance to the personal commitment of the company’s employees.

“Our employees are personally invested in safety because we know it’s not just our well-being that is at stake,” says Lamb. “We go to work every day knowing that we not only have a responsibility to protect ourselves, but also our coworkers, our families and our entire community. I am enormously proud of my colleagues for another year of outstanding safety performance, and I commend them for always remembering why safety comes first.”

As communities across the nation manage the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus, Dominion Energy says it has given additional focus to safely meeting the needs of our customers and reliably. The company says safety has always been its top core value, and it has been especially important as the company works tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of our customers during the pandemic.

“While safety performance is measured in statistics, we know that safety is so much more than a number,” said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy’s Co-Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the American Gas Association. “It’s about protecting the well-being of our colleagues and our communities. These awards recognize the extraordinary care America’s gas utilities take every day to protect the people and families we serve. I am incredibly proud of our industry’s vigilance and dedication to safety, and I am especially grateful for the outstanding performance of my colleagues at Dominion Energy.”

In the past 10 years, DETI and DEWV have expanded the role of employee-led area safety teams who champion a safe, injury-free workplace, the company says.

“I am so grateful for the safety-driven mission that our colleagues carry out every day, and the creativity they show in constantly finding new ways to do even better,” says Jonell Carver, DEWV’s Director of Gas Operations. “We have created a culture that encourages our colleagues to think first and foremost about safety and to never accept the status quo. These awards are a fitting recognition of that culture and the individual dedication of each of our colleagues to the safety of our communities.”

