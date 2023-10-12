CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Former West Virginia House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. has switched to the Republican party and has filed paperwork to run for Secretary of State Thursday morning.

Skaff stepped down as Minority Leader of the House in August 2023 and then resigned in September 2023. His current two-year term would have ended in 2024 as all current House of Delegates members were elected in November 2022. He represented the 57th District for nearly 12 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Skaff said the reason he resigned from the House was to focus on his businesses and coach his sons in soccer.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) selected Hollis Lewis to represent House District 57 in Kanawha County.

Three other Republicans are running for Secretary of State: Del. Chris Pritt, former Del. Ken Reed and Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood.