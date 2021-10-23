Drive-thru and drop off; Huntington residents dispose of unwanted drugs

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For those needing to dispose of any unwanted medications, drug takeback stations were set up all over West Virginia Saturday.

At the 4th Avenue Walgreens in Huntington, the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) was one of many organizations holding a drive-thru drop-off event.

It's #DrugTakeBackDay in the Mountain State!

Residents can drop off any unwanted medications with no questions asked OR they now have the option to dispose of them at home…

The National Drug Takeback Day was held in partnership with the Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. All in an effort to keep these medications out of the wrong hands.

We give people the chance to safely dispose of their prescriptions. They have a chance to put them in these boxes where a d-e-a officer will take it away and properly dispose of it. Robert Greer, PEP Community Outreach Coordinator

In addition to the drop-off, they also offered “take-home” Deterra disposal kits. For more information on the kits, click here.