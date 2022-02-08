Drive-thru food distribution to be held in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Facing Hunger Foodbank will hold a drive-thru mobile food distribution on Thursday, February 10.

The event will take place at Cabwaylingo (1385 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass, Dunlow, West Virginia) and will start at 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritional items until 1:00 p.m. or until items are gone.

According to Facing Hunger Foodbank, almost 17% of Wayne County’s population faces food insecurity, and that includes 23 of the county’s children. The organization says it hopes to serve over 800 households.