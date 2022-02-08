Drive-thru food distribution to be held in Wayne County

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Facing Hunger Foodbank will hold a drive-thru mobile food distribution on Thursday, February 10.

The event will take place at Cabwaylingo (1385 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass, Dunlow, West Virginia) and will start at 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritional items until 1:00 p.m. or until items are gone.

According to Facing Hunger Foodbank, almost 17% of Wayne County’s population faces food insecurity, and that includes 23 of the county’s children. The organization says it hopes to serve over 800 households.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS