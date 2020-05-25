Driver injured in Kanawha Couny 4-wheeler crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The driver of a 4-wheeler has been injured after a crash in Kanawha County.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the 5000 block of Legg Fork Road near Sissonville just before 8 pm.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time, but dispatchers reported that the driver was down, and the 4-wheeler ended up in a creek.

Medics, along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details emerge.

