Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in the 100 block of Warwood Avenue and West Virginia State Route 2. At 6:36 a.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, but when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body. Further investigation led police to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and are working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim. The incident is still under investigation.

