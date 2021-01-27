Drug prevention program gets creative during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Fundraising has been tough this year for many organizations, including student groups at local schools. But a drug prevention program is getting creative by offering those groups a chance to earn money just by completing an online course.

“Prevention is the first step to making sure that kids aren’t getting into things that they ought not be,” said Dimensions of Prevention Project Coordinator Kristina Moore. “There’s games, there’s quizzes and so what they do is they go online and they do it at their own pace.”

The interactive lessons are geared toward high school students. Right now they are offering various high school groups $20 for every student that completes the program. It is a way to encourage more students to get involved.

“What they would do is contact me via email then I would give them the information that they needed in order to move forward,” Moore said. She added that it has been difficult not being able to interact with students in person. “Originally we were going to schools and we were going to visit community groups. It has been a little challenging to get participation because we don’t really have as much of a captive audience in the same way we would.”

But she’s hoping the online program will still help drive home the vital information.

“We’ve had to make sure that we are able to adapt the curriculum in a way that keeps fidelity to the curriculum,” Moore said.

If your group would like to sign up to participate you can email Moore at Kristina.Moore@Paac2.org

