Drug prices now posted on WV State Auditor’s transparency website

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — In partnership with AARP, the West Virginia State Auditor’s website, WVCheckbook.gov, will be posting information regarding each prescription drug sold in the Mountain State.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey says the website will include costs to produce, current drug prices, and why some prices are increasing as well as a list of drugs that have increased in price, drugs that have lost their patent rights, and the costs related to research and development.

In 2020, the West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 689, which required pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, and companies that issue health benefit plans to submit those health plans and drug pricing information to the State Auditor’s Office to be posted on the state transparency website. This is increasingly important data for our aging population that relies on these drugs for a variety of healthcare needs. An informed consumer base allows for real-time accountability and fairness in pricing across the prescription drug market, while also providing a window of information to each consumer in West Virginia. John B. McCuskey, State Auditor

It is important that we bring transparency to the prescription drug pricing process and start to address prescription drug affordability on the federal and state level. AARP has been a national leader in this effort, and we thank the West Virginia Legislature and Auditor McCuskey for their work to bring greater disclosure and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry. Drug prices keep rising, even for medications that have been on the market for decades. The establishment of this website is an important step to bring transparency to the process and start to address rising prescription drug costs for West Virginia families who often have to decide between food, medicine, and paying their utility bills. Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia State Director

Generic and name brand prescription drug prices have increased, but when this happens, we don’t know why. Therefore, I helped introduce legislation to answer that question. I’m proud to have partnered with AARP to introduce this bipartisan legislation to keep our citizens informed. Pharmaceutical companies and health benefit plan issuers with a pharmacy component will now be held accountable to our consumers for their pricing practices. Senator Ryan Weld (R-Brooke) one of the co-sponsors of Senate Bill 689