Dunlow man charged with arson

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man this afternoon after deputies caught him at the scene of two arsons in Dunlow.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says Larry Bevins, of Dunlow, is charged with two counts of first degree arson.

The fires occurred at two neighboring residences.

Thompson says the suspect set fire to the front porch of his mother’s home and also set a fire under the crawl space of brother’s home. The suspects brothers home sustained significant fire and smoke damage to the crawlspace and vinyl siding.

