Dwayne Richardson shooting death: Another suspect now in custody

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 11:50 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021: Another suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson High School student, Dwayne Richardson, is now in custody. Investigators told 59news that Rashad Brown turned himself in to police on Monday, May 17 around 10 a.m.

Last week, police issued warrants for both Brown and Michael Webb for accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. They’re both accused of misleading police and giving them false information.

Brown was arrested and arraigned in court Monday morning. He was later released on a $45,000 bond.

Jeriamyah Fortner was also arrested in this case. He allegedly shot and killed Dwayne Richardson on Sunday, May 2.

“We go from what the people say. If you’re a witness, we go from your action and your answers, and we go and investigate that,” said Detective Joseph Stewart, one of the investigators. “We wasted time here, when we could’ve been making ground over there.”

Investigators said the shooting may have been an accident, but the people involved still need to be held accountable for their actions.

“There’s a victim there so we owe that respect and accountability for that victim and their family,” said Stewart.

Webb was taken into custody in Onslow County, NC, on May 11 and will be extradited back to Raleigh County to face the charges. Police are still reportedly searching for Brown.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Beckley Police or Crimestoppers.