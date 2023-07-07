CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new poll has come out showing some interesting items in a couple of West Virginia’s big political races. We are almost 10 months away from the 2024 West Virginia Primary, so a lot could change between now and then.

It is a crowded Republican field for those wanting to replace term-limited Governor Jim Justice.

The new poll, conducted by Orion Strategies for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, has some interesting results for the gubernatorial race.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is at 31%, followed closely by House Judiciary Chairmen Moore Capito at 30%. Secretary of State Mac Warner has 9%, businessman Chris Miller at 5 %, and State Auditor JB McCuskey with 3%. As always, this far away from an election, a lot can change and the pre-election polling is not over.

“There’s still a good number of undecided voters. And there’s one thing you have to remember, the campaigns actually haven’t started running their ads, or spending their money yet. So, a lot of this is going to be based on name identification, at this point, so we plan to continue polling,” said Brian Dayton, of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce poll also shows Governor Justice with a big lead over Congressman Alex Mooney, 56% to 19%, as they seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Congressman Mooney says he does not believe the poll is accurate, and a spokesman says, “The race is just starting.”

Next year’s West Virginia Primary is set to take place on May 14, 2024.