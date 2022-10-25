CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is not the November 8 election yet, but you can actually begin to cast your ballots as of Wednesday in West Virginia.

Normally in an election, we are focused on candidates with their backgrounds and issue positions. But this year, ballot amendments are topping the agenda.

Ten days of early voting begin Wednesday, Oct. 26. You can cast your vote at the your local county courthouse during regular business hours, and many counties have other remote locations, so check with your clerk’s office.

It’s important to note, that you must bring some sort of ID to the polls before they will let you vote. You can also do in-person early voting the next two Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need more information on all the races and amendments, just go to www.GoVoteWV.com.

Races on the ballot include your State Senate and House of Delegate candidates, plus two Congressional seats.

But election leaders are advising people to study ahead of time on those four constitutional amendments on the ballot.

“With these amendments on the ballot, it’s highly unusual to have this number of amendments where we are changing the state constitution. And that’s why it’s important to study those ahead of time and know how you are going to vote, and then vote with confidence when you do go into the ballot booth,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

The Secretary of State’s office is projecting a smaller than normal turnout out this year, since there is no presidential race, or races for governor or U.S. senator on the ballot this election.