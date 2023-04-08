CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was all smiles Saturday at the West Virginia State Capitol as First Lady Cathy Justice welcomed families from all over to attend the “2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration.”

The West Virginia Culture Center was decked with spring colors and filled with families hunting Easter eggs on the Capitol grounds. The event also featured a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, free food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

First lady Justice says this event was such a success last year that they knew they wanted to bring it back.

“We want to have this here to make everybody feel good to come out to be a part of everything. They’ve been inside all winter and this is kind of a great day and we sure have to remember what Easter is all about,” First Lady Justice said.

The event was completely free to the public and the first lady also says they hope to keep having this event for years to come.