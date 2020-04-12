Easter Bunny rides through the streets of Ripley

Ripley, WV (WOWK) – With the coronavirus limitations in mind, the city of Ripley received quite the surprise when a special guest hopped into town.

“Here come’s Peter Cottontail” as he visited Ripley Saturday afternoon, but instead of hopping down a bunny trail, he rode on the back of a fire truck. The Ripley Fire Department along with the help from Mayor Carolyn Rader and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put on this event to bring smiles to area residents.

We were trying to think of ways that we could just bring that little bit of happiness to the city of Ripley. This is the reason why. For the young and old, the smallest to the tallest that we’re having the Easter Bunny in our town and we really need things in our city, this weekend especially. Mayor Carolyn Rader





The Easter Bunny visits the town of Ripley Saturday afternoon. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Families waited from their cars, porches and sidewalks to wave to the Easter Bunny as he went by. While the children couldn’t touch the Easter Bunny, this was still a fun surprise given the circumstances.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, many communities are following statewide guidelines to help stop the spread but still trying to have fun. Other social-distancing Easter activities are being scheduled through local churches as well including drive-thru Easter egg hunts.

