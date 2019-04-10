West Virginia

Easter Carnival Set for West Virginia Capitol Grounds

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:05 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 03:05 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An Easter Carnival is set for the West Virginia Capitol Complex grounds this weekend.

The office of first lady Cathy Justice says the carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Capitol's north plaza in Charleston. Games, prizes, crafts and food will be offered, along with an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Door prizes for children ages 12 and under will be handed out.

The event is free and open to the public.

Justice says in a statement she hopes "as many West Virginians as possible come out to the Easter Carnival and make great memories with their families."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local