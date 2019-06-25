Education Omnibus Bill bad for Delegates’ business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Education Omnibus bill passed the State Senate on Monday, now some Delegates say their personal business’ are receiving the anger and frustration of teachers.

“Somebody will add in ‘Well I’ll never recommend him again’ or ‘Dean Jeffries doesn’t support teachers’, things of that nature,” Del. Dean Jeffries, (R) Kanawha.

Delegate Jeffries owns an insurance agency in the Elkview area and says since voting yes on House Bill 206 his business has come under attack.

“This is my livelihood, this is how I support a family, like I said this is how I give back to the schools by this. If this is destroyed I can’t give back to the schools I can’t give back to the community,” said Del. Jeffries.

As far as the educators, they say Delegates and Senators need to learn their votes impact people outside of the State Capitol.

“We say all the time that elections have consequences and you see the consequences of the 2018 election for us. Well their votes have consequences too,” said Dale Lee, WVEA President.