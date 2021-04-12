Education program offered for First Energy employees

FAIRMONT WV (WBOY) — First Energy has launched its Educate to Elevate program in the Fairmont area. The program offers employees the opportunity to get associate degrees in business with the option to pursue bachelor’s degrees later.

“We offer course on site on our property. So there’s a convenience factor of knowing you don’t have a lot of travel or a travel burden to get to school,” said Walter Hartory, the program lead.

Right now about 16 First Energy employees are part of the program that is partnered with Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University.

“With this education I’ll be able to take that even further and then also financially be able to provide more for my family,” Alecia Lee, student and First Energy employee said. “It’s a great program for anybody to go further in their education, to go further for themselves. It’s a great accomplishment.”

Employees can take classes online after their regular shifts.

Once the courses are complete, the company offers tuition reimbursement for good grades – a factor that sealed the deal for some.

“Finance were rough they were very challenging and that was one of the main reasons why I never went to finish school the first time I went,” Lee said. “So when this opportunity came about I knew that I had to take this opportunity.”

Any employee is eligible for the Elevate to Educate program.