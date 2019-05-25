Education reform on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Lawmakers will return to the Capitol sometime in June, to try to pass significant education measures, and perhaps another five-percent pay raise for teachers and school staff. This Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics," we will discuss some measures that are designed to give educators more flexibility in their classrooms.

"We are certainly interested in a thoughtful analysis of what things are best done at the county level, what things are best done at the state level. And even a level below that, what things would be best done at the building administrator level," said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The House Speaker has divided the 100 member body into four select committees to consider other reforms. Controversial items like charter schools and education savings accounts may get another look. But Democrats don't much care for those and have an agenda of their own.

"We've introduced eight separate bills that should be voted up or down on their own individual merit. And those include class size, and those include local flexibility and those include the teacher pay raise," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

A big focus will be on areas where there might be bipartisan support such as more mental health and guidance counselors. We'll discuss possibilities on "Inside West Virginia Politics."

For now, no date is set for the Special Session on education. It could happen in early June or wait for the monthly Interim Committee meetings on June 17th and 18th.