Eight new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says eight new cases have been reported in the state since yesterday evening, bringing the Mountain State to 702 positive cases.

As of 10:00 a.m., April 15, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 17,656 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 702 positive cases, 16,954 negative tests and a total of 10 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may also be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to the WV DHHR. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (33), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (88), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (61), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including new information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.