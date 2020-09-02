Eight new COVID-19 deaths overnight push WV total to 230

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting eight additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state to a total of 230 deaths related to the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 88-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year old woman from Taylor County, an 84-year old woman from Taylor County, a 72-year old man from Ohio County, a 67-year old woman from Logan County, a 67-year old woman from Nicholas County, a 73-year old woman from Harrison County, and an 88-year old man from Jackson County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, the state reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 10,642 total cases. The total includes 2,146 active cases, 146 current hospitalizations and 8,266 recoveries.

The state has received 441,396 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, according to the DHHR.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (34), Berkeley (808), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (95), Cabell (555), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (365), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (272), Jackson (204), Jefferson (365), Kanawha (1,515), Lewis (33), Lincoln (123), Logan (501), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (109), McDowell (71), Mercer (318), Mineral (144), Mingo (250), Monongalia (1,209), Monroe (126), Morgan (37), Nicholas (53), Ohio (289), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (294), Raleigh (372), Randolph (227), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (259), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (309), Wyoming (67).

