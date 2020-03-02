Eight West Virginia health centers to receive $13 million from federal agency

CHARLESTON, WV (AP, WOWK) – West Virginia’s two U.S. senators announced that eight health care centers in the state will receive over $13 million from the federal government.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) said the funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This funding is especially critical on the heels of the announcement about the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” Manchin said. “Health centers across our state ensure that rural communities continue to have access to close, reliable healthcare no matter where they live in our great state. Whether fighting to protect people with preexisting conditions or providing funding for health centers like those receiving funding today, I will continue to fight for West Virginians to have access to the healthcare they deserve.

“Many communities throughout West Virginia depend on their local community health centers as their primary source of accessible health care,” Capito said. “This funding will allow our community health centers to continue supporting a broad range of health care services and ensure that patients have the access to quality care they deserve. I have—and will continue to—support the funding needed to make sure our rural healthcare initiatives are successful, and I will continue to fight for resources that give the people of our state access to the reliable health services they need.”

The recipients are Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Community Care of West Virginia, New River Health Association, Community Health Systems, Wirt County Health Service Association, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Lincoln County Primary Care Center, and WomenCare.

