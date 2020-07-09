Elkins City Hall to shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELKINS, WV (WBOY) – The Elkins City Hall will be closing Thursday, July 9 due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus, according to a release from city officials.

External Affairs Specialist, Sutton Stokes said officials are not able to provide an estimated reopening date at this time. Stokes explained the city will update the announcement as soon as possible after further evaluation of the complex and fluid situation.

The release also explained residents should expect delayed responses to emails or phone messages directed at city staff.

City officials are also wishing to remind utilities customers and those needing to pay court costs that it is possible to do so online at the following links

To pay utility bills: https://bit.ly/ElkinsBills

To pay court costs: www.municipalonlinepayments.com/elkin

