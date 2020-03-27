ELKINS, WV (WBOY) – An Elkins police officer was shot while issuing an arrest Thursday night.

According to Sutton Stokes with the City of Elkins External Affairs, Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre, 25, was executing an arrest at approximately 7:30 p.m., when he was then shot.

The extent of the officer’s wounds were said to be non-life-threatening, but officials confirm that he was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

A suspect has since been placed into custody, according to the release. There is no update as to the name of the person in custody.

Patrolman Sayre has been a part of the Elkins Police Department since 2015.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this developing story with the latest information available.