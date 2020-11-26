Emergencies don’t stop for first responders on Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving is a day that’s supposed to be spent with loved ones and you eat as much turkey as possible. But, sometimes that doesn’t go as planned. Especially this year.

First responders still see emergencies. Some more so than others over the holidays.

“Some of the common emergencies we deal with on holidays, especially Thanksgiving, is the classic deep-frying of a turkey. You see a lot of demonstrations on social media so you definitely want to do that in an open space. Not on any deck or wood surfaces,” said Lt. David Hodges, Charleston Fire Department.

When cooking in the kitchen, never leave a stove unattended. And another emergency you may not think about can happen right at your dinner table.

“You see medical emergencies. Overeating can lead to heart attacks and choking patients. So, there’s a lot of different emergencies we do answer specifically on holidays,” Hodges explained.

When it comes to cracking down on crime in the city, Charleston Police say there’s an uptick in domestic incidents during the holiday season.

“People get cooped up in the house. Sometimes, they don’t get along with their families, which leads to conflict,” said Cpl. Travis Bailes, Charleston Police Department, “Also during this year we can expect people to be dealing with depression due to isolation.”

If you are feeling lonely during the holidays – don’t be afraid to ask for help.

It will be important to check on your loved ones if you’re not around them. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Help out in any way you can,” Bailes said.

First responders will still be around to assist with your safety needs but make sure to follow the proper safety precautions so they don’t have to.