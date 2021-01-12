Emotional arguments emerge during Cabell County School Board meeting

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools held a special board meeting on Tuesday to discuss their re-entry plan for in-person learning.

The meeting lasted more than 3 hours as parents, students and teachers made their arguments to board members as to why students should, or shouldn’t return to school just yet.

Some parents told board members that keeping their kids home has been bad for their mental health. While some teachers pleaded that even though they miss their students, they want the return from virtual learning to be a safe one.

“I need my students back in my classroom.. but only when its safe. I miss giving them high fives in the hallway. I miss the sweet ones that still like to give hugs, and I miss telling the stories that they like to tell.” Beth Ball, Huntington East Middle School Teacher

Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order that would allow schools to return to in-person learning on January 19th. He says the medical experts believe exposure in schools is minimal with guidelines, especially for students 8th grade and below.

The Governor adds that 9th through 12th grade will not go to school in person if the county is in the red. Right now, Cabell County Schools are working on getting all of their staff vaccinated for COVID-19.

