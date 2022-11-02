CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! Submissions for entries for the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition are now open.

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, students across the Mountain State from Kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible to submit their artwork to the exhibition. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. A submission form must be included with all entries, and students may only enter one piece to the exhibition.

This year, students are asked to create a “one-of-a-kind” postcard featuring their favorite park – city, county or state – in the Mountain State. Per the requirements for this year’s entries, artwork can be standard postcard size, which is 5” W x 3-1/2” H x or 6” W x 4-1/4” H with a maximum of 11” W x 6” H, and must not weigh more than three pounds.

Governor Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History host the annual exhibition to showcase the creativity of West Virginia students and promote the arts.

For their artwork, the governor’s office says students can chose a variety of mediums such as painting, printmaking, drawing, digital art, photography and mixed media.

All selected entries will be on display in the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston starting Jan. 11, 2023.

Entries will be divided into three categories – elementary school, middle school and high school – with awards given out for first, second and third places. Justice’s office says the winners will also receive gift cards from Blick Art Materials in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25, respectively.

According to the governor’s office, the WV Department of Tourism will also use the artwork from selected postcards to “personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.”

Artwork entries and submissions should be dropped off or mailed to:

WVDACH, Attn: Laiken Blankenship

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East

Charleston, WV, 25305

More details on contest guidelines and a printable submission form can be found online here, or contact Laiken Blankenship, WVDACH exhibits coordinator by phone at 304-558-0220 or by email at Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov for more information.