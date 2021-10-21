Ethics Board recommends further review into West Virginia representative’s alleged campaign fund misuse

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. House of Representatives Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics has recommended a further review into whether U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) misused campaign funds.

The allegations claim the congressman’s campaign committee reported campaign disbursements that “may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” according to a newly-released report from the Office of Congressional Ethics. The report also states Mooney may have omitted or failed to disclose required information from his Federal Election Commission candidate committee reports filings.

The Board says it has unanimously voted, 6-0, that there is “substantial reason to believe” these allegations may be true and has, therefore, requested the further review. If the review finds the allegations are true, Mooney may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law.

The investigation was first brought to light in late August through an article published by the CQ Roll Call. That article stated the inquiry showed Mooney allegedly spent funds on family vacations and almost $3,500 through his campaign committee at West Virginia fast-food restaurants since 2017, which was the beginning of his second term. According to Roll Call, the initial inquiry was looking into the use and reporting of approximately a total of $40,000 in expenditures.

When the Committee announced in early September they would be extending their investigation, spokesman for Mooney’s campaign Mark Hall said:

Prior to the Office of Congressional Ethics inquiry, Congressman Mooney adopted multiple new procedures, amended past reports to ensure their accuracy and hired a company to ensure full legal compliance and accurate reporting. Congressman Mooney is fully cooperating in this matter. The Congressman will clear up this issue and as always fight for the people of West Virginia and their conservative values. MARK HARRIS, CAMPAIGN SPOKESMAN FOR REP. ALEX MOONEY (R-WV)

WOWK has not yet received a statement from Mooney’s campaign regarding this latest report. We will update this story when we receive a statement from the representative and his office. A full copy of the Office of Congressional Ethics’ newest report is available here.