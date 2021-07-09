Events scheduled for residents who seek disaster recovery assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Were you flooded from storms back during the timeframe of February 27th to March 4th? Registration events are being held in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties beginning on July 13th to ensure everyone has an opportunity to apply for disaster relief.

According to the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Division, during these events, representatives from voluntary organizations, FEMA, WV Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and local emergency management agencies will be available to help with registration, provide resources, assist with documentation, and answer questions.

Registration Events:

Tuesday, July 13th:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. : Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department – Johnson Station, 383 Call Road, Sissonville

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. : Tornado Volunteer Fire Department – 7826 Coal River Road, St. Albans

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. : Clendenin City Hall – 103 First Street, Clendenin

Wednesday, July 14th:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Tri-State Fire Academy – 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington

Thursday, July 15th:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department – County Highway 65/12, Delbarton

Friday, July 16th:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Dunlow Community Center – 1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road, Dunlow