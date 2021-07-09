Evictions begin at the end of this month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The nationwide ban on evictions is scheduled to end on July 31st which means time is running out on West Virginia renters who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. This leaves many renters and landlords in a complicated situation.

“It’s been a real struggle for us to continue to pay our mortgage, insurance, taxes, and maintenance. There’s not much sympathy from the bank that we’re not getting our rent, so we’re still expected to pay,” said Jennifer McQuerrey, President of West Virginia Landlords Association.

Some landlords say they are struggling with this eviction ban because money being funneled to renters through programs like West Virginia’s Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, is slowly coming in.

“On the landlord’s side, the money is coming for people’s rent, but it’s coming very slowly. I had people that applied in March that still don’t have the funds from the assistance programs,” Jennifer McQuerrey, President of West Virginia Landlords Association.

Between the assistance programs and more places hiring, some landlords say the eviction ban shouldn’t be extended again.

“It is appropriate that the eviction moratorium ends because there’s mountains of money out there to help renters right now,” said Jennifer McQuerrey, President of West Virginia Landlords Association.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program encourages some renters who face eviction in the future to apply for their program now.

As for renters, it’s important they apply for the Mountaineer Assistance Program early if they know they have been late or will not be able to make future rent payments.

“The program is designed to pay people’s past due rents and utilities, as well as, some future rent and utilities,” said Erica Boggess, Executive Director of Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.

Assistance programs can only assure protection if renters apply for the program.

“We’re concerned about that. They’re going to lose their protection and if they’re delinquent they could be evicted, and what we’re hoping will happen is they’ll start talking to their landlords and they’ll apply to this program,” said Erica Boggess, Executive Director of Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.

The West Virginia Landlords Association said, “Once evictions begin to process, tenants are expected to find alternative living arrangements immediately.”

