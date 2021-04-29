Ex-officer from WV indicted by federal grand jury for ‘using excessive force’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK/AP)– A former West Virginia police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury, charging him with a civil rights offense against an arrestee.

Court documents say former Logan Police Department officer Everett Maynard, 44, was indicted Tuesday in Charleston for “using excessive force against an arrestee” while he was an officer with the Logan PD.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Maynard is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that Maynard used unreasonable force when he allegedly assaulted an arrestee resulting in bodily injury.

The count against Maynard carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.