Ex-operator of WV pharmacy fined in prescription case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The operator of a former pharmacy in southern West Virginia has agreed to pay a $250,000 fine to settle federal allegations that it illegally filled prescriptions of controlled substances.

Prosecutors say Mountaineer Drug stopped operating a pharmacy in the Boone County community of Whitesville in October 2019 during the ongoing federal investigation.

From 2015 to 2019, the pharmacy filled prescriptions that were not written for legitimate medical purposes in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Todd Scott, a special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville division, says the agency remains committed to stopping medical professionals who put personal greed above patient care.