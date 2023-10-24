RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman already in prison for a Ponzi scheme has been reindicted in the murder of her husband, a charge that was dropped earlier this year.

In a press conference on Tuesday, October 24, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield announced that on Oct. 23, 2023, a special grand jury reindicted Natalie Cochran on a charge of first degree murder in the death of her husband Michael Cochran.

Natalie Cochran was originally indicted on a first-degree murder charge on November 19, 2021, in the February 2019 death of her husband, Michael.

Hatfield dropped the charge against Cochran on April 19, 2023, in order to re-exhume Michael’s body for advanced testing by forensic pathologist Dr. Paul Urbie in relation to the case. The results of that testing stated Michael Cochrane died because nonprescribed insulin was introduced to his body. In his findings, Dr. Urbie also concluded Michael’s death was a homicide, Hatfield announced.

Cochran is also currently serving an 11-year federal sentence for operating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme from June 2017 through at least August 2019.