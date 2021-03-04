Ex-West Virginia councilman charged in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Eric Barber appeared Wednesday in court in southern West Virginia after charges were filed of entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct and theft. The criminal complaint alleges Barber entered the Capitol wearing a “green combat style helmet and a green military-style field jacket.”

A judge ordered him released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is set in Washington, D.C., for March 10. Barber was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 2016. He lost his reelection bid in November.