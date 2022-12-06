CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building says he is now looking at a run for Congress.

Former Delegate Derrick Evans says he is preparing to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee. Exploratory committees look into an individual’s potential success as a candidate to help determine if they should seek candidacy for a political office.

Evans served as a delegate serving Wayne County in the West Virginia House of Delegates prior to his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 where he live-streamed the events on Facebook. He resigned from his seat on Jan. 9, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder during a plea agreement hearing in March 2022, and was sentenced to three months in prison for the charge. He served the sentence at the FCI Milan in Milan, Michigan from approximately July 26, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022.

Evans was among hundreds of people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Evans says some of the issues making him consider a political run are inflation, rising gas prices, the war on drugs and West Virginia counties recently being denied FEMA assistance after severe flooding.