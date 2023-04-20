WASHINGTON (WOWK) — A former West Virginia parole officer was sentenced on Thursday for violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say 44-year-old Anthony DeMetro admitted to using his position of authority as a West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole officer to force a female parolee to perform sexual acts on him against her will around the time of April 16, 2021.

The DOJ says DeMetro was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.