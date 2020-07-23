EXCLUSIVE: West Virginia House employee with COVID-19, speaks to 13 News

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Anne Landgrebe is the executive assistant to the Clerk of the House.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, she participated in a House committee briefing by Gov. Jim Justice’s staff regarding the state’s COVID-19 response. At the time, Landgrebe did not know she had the virus and is now recovering.

“I’m actually starting to feel better. I’m not completely recovered. I’m very weak, but I am on the mend… I’ve been very sick. The worst part about it if the body aches,” said Anne Landgrebe, Executive Assistant to House Clerk Steve Harrison.

Landgrebe wore a mask during the entire health committee meeting and is being praised as a hero for not spreading the virus to others.

“That was important that she was wearing one. She was safe, you know she was very close to the House Speaker himself,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

“That as we take care of ourselves, we take care of each other. And that prevents the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Clay March, WV COVID-19 Czar

In fact, all 49 other people who were in the House Chamber have tested negative for the virus. Had Landgrebe not worn a mask, doctors say it could have been a disaster.

“It helps. It may not prevent it completely, but any little part that I can do, or that other people can do, just wear the mask and take the chance that it helps,” said Anne Landgrebe, Exec. Asst. to House Clerk.

Landgrebe is quarantined at home before being cleared to come back to work at the Capitol.

“Anne Landgrebe does not consider herself a hero. She just says she was doing her job and duty, by wearing the mask. Others here beg to disagree, and say she may have saved lives in the process,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

