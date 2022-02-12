CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An art exhibit of portraits of Black soldiers who served in the Civil War is coming to West Virginia’s capital.

Artist and medical illustrator Shayne Davidson has been touring the country with the exhibit titled “Seventeen Men,” named for the 17 soldiers portrayed in the exhibit, since 2012, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports.

The portraits are based on tiny photos that were in an album once belonging to Davidson’s friend’s great-grandfather. Photos of Black Civil War soldiers are rare, and Davidson said he was fascinated.

Davidson started making full-sized portraits of each man and doing genealogical research to write biographical accounts of their lives.

“Some of them were free when they signed up to serve,” Davidson told the public television and radio network. “Several of them were signed up by their slaveholders, the slaveholder receiving the bounty that would have been paid to the man.”