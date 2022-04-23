BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Do you like snakes, birds, or creepy crawlies?

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo welcomed those who have a soft spot for unusual pets. Non-venomous snakes, rabbits, turtles, spiders, and even pigs were at tables throughout the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

Veronica Allen, owner of Bonna Boo’s Rabbits and More, talked about why she decided to venture into owning and selling exotic animals.

“It was a good learning opportunity to teach my kids how to handle things and be good with responsibility and stuff like that. That’s how we started and it’s been a fun journey,” Allen said.

Allen added she loves coming to the Tri-State events to meet and network with new people.