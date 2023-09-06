The house where an explosion happened on Wells Street in Morgantown on Wednesday, Sept. 6. (WBOY image).

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office are at the scene of an explosion at a house on the 700 block of Wells Street in Morgantown.

The incident was called in at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Comm center officials also said that Mon EMS was called to the scene.

A University Police officer told 12 News’ crews at the scene that there were people transported, but did not say how many or what their condition was.

12 News crews also spoke with the owner of the home, who said that the home is rented to four students.

The house on Wells Street in Morgantown where an explosion happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6. WBOY image.

University Police and Hope Gas are also on the scene. Hope Gas employees told 12 News that they were there to turn off the gas.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.