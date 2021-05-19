Extra law enforcement patrols out ahead of Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program has kicked off its “Click It or Ticket” initiative ahead of Memorial Day.

Extra law enforcement patrols will be out on the roads throughout the Mountain State to ensure drivers are wearing their seatbelt.

Officials with the program say more drivers are expected to be out on the roads this Memorial Day as restrictions begin to lift.

“It is a zero tolerance, high visibility enforcement period and the reason that is just that we want people to note that not wearing your seatbelt in West Virginia is a primary offense. We expect drivers and front seat passengers, as well as those under 18, in the backset to be buckled properly,” said Aimee Cantrell with WV GHSP.

Wearing a seatbelt keeps drivers safe and is also the law in West Virginia. According to Cantrell, if you’re caught not wearing a seatbelt, you could be hit with a $25 fine.

“We see that there’s a direct correlation between seatbelt use and roadway fatalities. Keep in mind those roadway fatalities aren’t just vehicles – they’re pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, all total. So, if you look at the numbers we can see a significant decrease in passenger vehicle fatalities thanks to people wearing their seatbelt,” she said.

