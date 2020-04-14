FAA awards WV airports funding to assist with pandemic

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award $9.3 million dollars in aid to 23 airports in West Virginia to assist in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aid is part of President Donald J. Trump’s newly created CARES Airport Grant Program, to provide financial relief to businesses, families and workers, according to the FAA.
The airports receiving funding include:
- Raleigh County Memorial
- Mercer County
- Upshur County Regional
- Yeager
- North Central West Virginia
- Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field
- Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field
- Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field
- Greenbrier Valley
- Logan County
- Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field
- Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field
- Marshall County
- Mid-Ohio Valley Regional
- Grant County
- Philippi/Barbour County Regional
- Kee Field
- Mason County
- Jackson County
- Summersville
- Braxton County
- Wheeling Ohio County
- Appalachian Regional
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport debt payments, and airport operating expenses, according to the FAA.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
