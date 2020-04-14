FAA awards WV airports funding to assist with pandemic

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award $9.3 million dollars in aid to 23 airports in West Virginia to assist in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid is part of President Donald J. Trump’s newly created CARES Airport Grant Program, to provide financial relief to businesses, families and workers, according to the FAA.

The airports receiving funding include:

Raleigh County Memorial

Mercer County

Upshur County Regional

Yeager

North Central West Virginia

Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field

Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field

Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field

Greenbrier Valley

Logan County

Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field

Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field

Marshall County

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional

Grant County

Philippi/Barbour County Regional

Kee Field

Mason County

Jackson County

Summersville

Braxton County

Wheeling Ohio County

Appalachian Regional

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport debt payments, and airport operating expenses, according to the FAA.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories