Facts over Fear: Channel 13 to hold virtual town hall with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Confused by the changing rules, statements and rumors surrounding the novel coronavirus in West Virginia?
13 News sifts facts over fear with a virtual Town Hall featuring Gov. Jim Justice Thursday, March 19 from 7-8 p.m.
Moderated by “West Virginia Tonight” anchor Mark Curtis, the statewide discussion focuses on the health facts of the novel coronavirus and state and community response to the spread of the virus in the Mountain State.
Justice and members of his cabinet including the Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch, West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, among others, will be answering questions posed by West Virginians around the state.
The program will be broadcast on WOWK TV in Charleston, WBOY TV in Clarksburg, WTRF TV in Wheeling, WVNS TV in Beckley, WDVM TV in Hagarstown, Maryland and WWCW in Roanoke, VA. The six stations will also livestream the town hall on their respective websites.
We encourage anyone wishing to pose a question to the governor or his staff to post it to your local station’s Facebook page:
