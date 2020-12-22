‘Failing was not an option’: Senator reacts to COVID-19 relief bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Senator Joe Manchin (D) helped put together a coalition of Republican and Democrat senators to create the COVID-19 relief bill President Trump is set to sign.

Two days after receiving the first of two COVID-19 shots, Senator Manchin was tested again. The first shot is only about 50% effective for the next three weeks.

But the state’s lone Democrat in Washington wanted to talk more about Monday’s approvals of the COVID-19 relief bill than getting tested.

“I can not go back to West Virginia, I know Shelly couldn’t, none of us could. To come back here and say well we tried…trying is not good enough and failing was not an option,” said Senator Joe Manchin.

Congress did not fail, but many are not happy with what they came up with.

A $600 check for anyone making less than $75,000 a year and a boost for 3 months of $300 in unemployment benefits.

The senator says the compromise was the best that could be accomplished and still get something to Americans before the end of the year.

The $900 billion in the bill is expected to get Americans through April 1, when it is hoped a larger measure under the in-coming Biden administration will be considered.