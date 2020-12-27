Fairmont City Council member dies at age 66

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Fairmont City Council Member, Philip Mason died on Thursday, Dec. 24. He was 66.

Mason served Fairmont on the Fairmont City Council and as Deputy Mayor. He also served as a lector at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Philip Mason is survived by his wife, Dr. Marie Mason; children, Paul Mason, Leah Mason, Tyler Mason, and Jessica Mason; brothers, Richard Mason, Leeman (Susan) Mason, and Arthur “Red” (Francis) Mason; sisters, Judy (Richard) Glover, Nancy (Robert) Sabol, and Criss (Todd) Lash; sister-in-law, Patty Mason; and several nieces and nephews.

Mason was preceded in death by his siblings, John (Sarah) Mason, Tom Mason, Joe Mason, Robert “Bob” Mason, and Loretta Jane Mason; and his parents, John Mason and Eugenia “Jean” Mason.

Memorial donations can be made to the Union Mission of Fairmont, 107 Jefferson Street, Fairmont, WV 26554, or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1660 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.

